MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A South Dakota man has died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Meeker County early Sunday morning.

It happened on Highway 22 in Harvey Township just before 1:30 a.m. Officials say 57-year-old Leslie Lemke drove off the road, hit a driveway approach and was thrown from his Harley.

He was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital, where he died from his injuries.