MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Open Streets are back in Minneapolis.

The season kicked off Sunday and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thirty blocks of Lyndale Avenue South are closed between West 22nd and 54th.

Open Streets is a chance for people to explore their neighborhoods and local businesses without worrying about traffic.

There will be six more Open Streets festivals throughout the summer — click here for dates, times and locations.