MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Wisconsin brewery has unveiled a beer celebrating pride month made with edible glitter.

Milwaukee Brewing Company showed off its creation last week. It’s a wheat ale with sweet orange peel, coriander seed, wheat malt and butterfly pea flower, which gives the beer a purple color.

But don’t worry about tasting the glitter. The brewery insists that it doesn’t have any flavor.

The “We Just Want Good Times” brew is part of Milwaukee Brewing Company’s “Day Off” series.

