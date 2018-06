MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Wisconsin say a man downed in the St. Croix River Saturday morning.

It happened at Lions Park in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. St. Croix Falls Police say witnesses heard calls for help coming from the river at around 7 a.m.

Emergency responders recovered the body of a 20-year-old man from St. Croix Falls a few hours later. Investigators believe it was an accidental drowning.