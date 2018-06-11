MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 22-year-old man will spend seven years in prison for shooting a 13-year-old boy in the head during a fight in south Minneapolis last October.

Andrew Townsend pleaded guilty in May to first-degree assault in connection with the incident, which happened Oct. 9, 2017, at the Little Earth housing complex.

Court documents state Townsend was in a fight at the housing complex minutes before the 13-year-old boy was shot. Townsend was spotted on surveillance video at the scene, holding a gun. Witnesses said they heard a man approach the victim, insult him and shoot him in the head.

The victim survived, but suffered permanent injuries.