MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Disregard what Tom Hanks’s character said in “A League Of Their Own,” because there is crying in baseball!

Case in point, last Wednesday’s high school section championship game between the Mounds View Mustangs and the Totino-Grace Eagles at St. Paul’s CHS Field.

According to CBS Sports, Mounds View pitcher Ty Koehn struck out Totino-Grace’s Jack Kocon for the win, sending them to the state tournament.

As Koehn’s teammates begin their celebration, he pushes past his ecstatic catcher and makes his way towards Kocon — his childhood friend — and lovingly embraces him.