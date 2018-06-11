MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 32-year-old Bloomington man will spend nearly three years in prison in connection with an attempted rape in a community college bathroom back in March.

Asad Mohamed pleaded guilty in April to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the incident, which happened March 3.

According to court documents, Mohamed locked himself in a bathroom stall at Minneapolis Community and Technical College on March 3. When a woman entered the stall next to him, he crawled into the stall, covered her mouth and threatened to kill her.

Witnesses said they heard the woman screaming, entered the bathroom and saw Mohamed smoking from a glass pipe and strangling the victim. Her pants and underwear were down around her ankles.

Officers entered the bathroom and sprayed Mohamed with a chemical irritant after he refused to comply with demands. He swung his broken glass pipe at them before they subdued and arrested him.

Mohamed was on probation at the time of the incident for a drug charge, and had two previous charges of indecent exposure that were dropped due to a “mental deficiency.”

Mohamed was sentenced to 31 months in prison, with credit for 99 days served.