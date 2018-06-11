By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As of Monday morning, driving in Minneapolis is a bit more complicated.

All of the major southside exits from Interstate 35W into downtown — 11th Street, Grant Street and 5th Avenue — are closed for construction.

They’ll be closed for the next four months.

While the morning commute Monday was congested, it wasn’t a parking lot. In other words: it could have been worse.

Megan Oelfke, who works at Target Corp. on downtown’s Nicollet Mall, said that her drive was 10 minutes longer.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is suggesting that commuters take alternate routes in and out the city, such as Highway 62 crosstown, Highway 100 and Interstate 394.

Another suggestion: Take the bus.

Metro Transit has expanded service on 12 routes.

The downtown construction is part of a 4-year, $239 million project that is replacing 11 bridges and adding a major transit hub at Lake Street.

