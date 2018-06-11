COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver is dead after a bad crash in Coon Rapids.

Authorities responded to the crash at about noon on Monday. The crash happened near the area of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Hansen Boulevard.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a loud crash, then watched as a car flipped. The vehicle ended upside down next to building.

“Vehicle was traveling down Coon Rapids Boulevard, normal rate of speed, possibly had vehicle trouble according to witnesses and left the roadway,” Det. Patrick O’Hara with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The name of the driver who died has not been released.