MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The global phenomenon that is “Hamilton” is finally heading to the Twin Cities, and you don’t want to miss you shot at getting tickets.

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced Monday morning that Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical will play at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis from Aug. 20 to Oct. 7.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 21 at 10 a.m., but “Ticketmaster Verified Fan” members can register for tickets now until through this Friday.

Tickets range in price from $79 to $199, and there will also be a limited number of premium seats on sale for $479 a ticket.

“Hamilton” took Broadway by storm in 2015, breaking box office and Tony Award records along the way.