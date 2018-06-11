Filed Under:Blooming Prairie, Florida, Local TV, Lois Riess, Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota woman charged with murder in Florida will be arraigned in court there today.

Lois Riess is facing first-degree murder charges in Lee County, Florida. She’s pleaded not guilty.

lois riess 3 Lois Riess Set To Be Arraigned In Florida Monday

Lois Riess in prison (credit: CBS)

The Blooming Prairie woman is accused of killing a woman who looked like her in Fort Myers to steal her identity. That happened after she allegedly killed her husband in their Minnesota home.

She’s also accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his business account.

In Minnesota, Riess is charged with one count of felony theft. Prosecutors here are still building a case against her.

