MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Eduardo Escobar has been named the American League Player of the Week.

Major League Baseball announced the award on Monday, after Escobar batted .462 with six doubles, one triple, two home runs and eight RBIs in 26 at-bats over seven games last week. He had multiple hits in five of those games. This is the first weekly league honor of Escobar’s career.

The 29-year-old Escobar leads the major leagues with 26 doubles this season. He’s tied for first with Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez with 39 extra-base hits.

The Twins were off on Monday. They start a three-game series at Detroit on Tuesday.

