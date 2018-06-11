Filed Under:American League Player of the Week, Eduardo Escobar, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Eduardo Escobar has been named the American League Player of the Week.

Major League Baseball announced the award on Monday, after Escobar batted .462 with six doubles, one triple, two home runs and eight RBIs in 26 at-bats over seven games last week. He had multiple hits in five of those games. This is the first weekly league honor of Escobar’s career.

The 29-year-old Escobar leads the major leagues with 26 doubles this season. He’s tied for first with Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez with 39 extra-base hits.

The Twins were off on Monday. They start a three-game series at Detroit on Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch