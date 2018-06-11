MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The Mankato Police Department says 46-year-old Wendy Lynn Khan has not had contact with family since June 1 and there is concern for her welfare.

She was initially thought to be traveling in a car, but the vehicle was found last week in a Mankato neighborhood.

Khan is described as standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with green eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Mankato police at 507-387-8780 or call 911.