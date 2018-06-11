MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Net neutrality is now officially a thing of the past.

The Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal the Obama-era rules requiring internet service providers to treat all content equally in December. The repeal takes effect Monday.

The agency said the regulations were unnecessary and unhelpful, but critics counter that internet service providers will now have too much control over the flow of online content.

Read More: Klobuchar Says Net Neutrality Repeal ‘Against The Concept Of The Internet’