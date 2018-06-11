Filed Under:Black Hills, Passion Play, South Dakota, Vandalism

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — Vandals caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage at the former Black Hills Passion Play site in western South Dakota.

The Spearfish amphitheater site is where the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was re-enacted for about seven decades beginning in the late 1930s.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the vandalism occurred last week. Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man and a male juvenile on trespassing and drug-related charges, with other charges pending. Police are looking for a second man.

Lt. Boyd Dean says it appears that the trio had been staying at the site, as luggage, blankets, pillows and other items were found.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

