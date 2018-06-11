MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You scream! I scream! We all scream for icy, fermented cucumber beverages!

That is what fast food chain Sonic Drive-In is banking on this summer, according to USA Today, as the company just announced their limited-run “Pickle Juice Slush.”

“Sonic’s guests are game to try adventurous and fun flavors,” said Scott Uehlein, Sonic’s vice president of product innovation and variety. “So we’ve made it our mission to deliver the best of both worlds when it comes to innovation and variety.”

WCCO’s Molly Rosenblatt reported last spring about the pickle juice soda craze on the East Coast, and the beverage was an unlikely hit at Spring Lake Park’s Blue Sun Soda Shop.

