MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Let’s face it, most of us have been to a wedding or a party and had a little too much to drink.

That was the case for Revitalyte co-founder Adam Post the weekend of his wedding.

“My wedding afterparty, we all got on the bus, everyone was passing out electrolyte solution so we could all get up for brunch the next day,” Adam Post said.

The company’s other co-founder, Ryan Leonard, says his ah-ha moment came after the ball dropped in 2017. He realized those new year’s hangovers were not going away like they used to in his early 20s.

“My girlfriend wasn’t feeling too hot and I wasn’t either,” Leonard said. “I was trying to figure out a way to make her feel better.”

The two friends got to work last year, soon finding a vendor to develop their electrolyte solution.

“It took a lot more time to get off the ground than we thought,” Leonard said.

Sports and energy drinks accounted for more than $25 billion in sales globally in 2016. That number is expected to climb by more than 10 percent over the next few years.

That is why the old University of Minnesota college pals are targeting a specific group of people.

“We are going after a very specific niche, sports and hangover market,” Leonard said.

While bride-to-be Carolyn Paulson is not sure if she needs Revitatlye, she says her fiancé might be a taker.

“He’s on his bachelor party this weekend; he might need that more than I do,” she said.

What do electrolyte solution drinks do to our bodies? WCCO asked Gina Houmann, a registered dietitian nutritionist for Health Partners.

“When you are drinking, it makes hormonal changes in the body, which is exactly what creates a dehydrated state” she said. “Electrolytes are what’s going to pull the water into you cells, so having those drinks can be beneficial in those situations.”

With that in mind, Post and Leonard have sought out liquor stores in the Twin Cities, rolling out Revitalyte at places like Liquor Boy in St. Louis Park earlier this year.

“After all the work we put into the brand, it’s super rewarding,” said Leonard.

In the last month, the Revitalyte team expanded distribution to greater Minnesota.

“I think what we are feeling great about the future, from an actual product statement, we’re very positioned to outplay some of players in the space,” Post said.

The co-founders say local sports teams are also using their product as a post workout drink.