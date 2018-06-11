HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS Local/AP) – Police say one man defecated on another man during a road rage episode in Pennsylvania.

“The accused and the victim got into a road rage argument, leading the accused to defecate on the victim,” Pennsylvania State police said, via Lehigh Valley Live.

Authorities say the New Tripoli man got into the argument around 8:45 a.m. on June 8 in Heidelberg Township, which is located about 17 miles north of Allentown.

Police did not say what sparked the fight or how it escalated.

The suspect has been charged with harassment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)