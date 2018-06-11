MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – President Donald Trump is holding a rally next week in Duluth, and it’ll be the first time he’s visited the state since taking office.

According to the president’s personal website, the rally will be held on June 20 at 6:30 p.m. at DECC Arena, right next to the city’s iconic lift bridge.

Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, says the president’s visit comes as a boost to GOP candidates aiming for victory in the November election.

“The importance of Minnesota this election cycle – in influencing the balance of power in Washington D.C. for the next two-years – and ensuring we send the president conservative reinforcements depends on our ability to Make Minnesota Red,” she said in a statement.

The last time Trump was in Minnesota was days before the 2016 election. Thousands flocked to greet him at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where he railed against loose immigration laws, American companies sending jobs overseas and the Syrian refugee program.

In the election, Trump narrowly lost Minnesota to Democrat Hillary Clinton.