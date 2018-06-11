Comments (2)
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All the world’s a stage, but we’re especially fond of the stages that present our Minnesota community theater troupes.
We want your help finding the very best, downright Tony Award-worthy theater in the state.
Your nominations on social media helped us narrow the field down to the top candidates, listed below.
Now vote for your favorite to help us pick the ultimate winner!
The staff is wonderful, friendly to humans but most importantly….they actually converse with all of the cute, furry 4 legged canines. They have done wonders for Sam, the 1yr old Shephard mix I adopted last July. Sam has anxiety issues so he attends everyday and lovers every staff member. My other 3 dogs also attend Muddy Paws, they play hard and sleep well. Thanks Muddy Paws, hope you win.
Central Lakes has been fantastic for years. Everyone that goes to an event leaves with a good feeling and most people return over and over again,