KENDUSKEAG, ME (CBS Local) – A week-old baby moose abandoned by its mother is warming hearts on social media after she “adopted” a new family that stepped in to help.

Shannon Lugdon of Maine first saw the animal on the morning of June 2. While she helped her avoid the road, Lugdon otherwise left “Miss Maggie Moose” alone.

“The wardens asked us not to go near her for 24 hours, wild animals often leave their babies to eat, drink, and rest. ‘Abandoned’ moose are rarely actually abandoned,” Ludgon explained in a Facebook post.

Miss Maggie was about six-days-old and 27 pounds at the time.

On the following morning, Lugdon’s dog Leo easily found Miss Maggie again and they “became fast friends.”

Lugdon and her family – who promote outdoor adventures in Northern Maine through local summer camps – fed the moose a grass, clover, a water milkshake and then contacted a vet and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

“She followed us around all day begging for attention. You can’t imagine how affectionate she was,” said Lugdon.

A few days later, biologists took the moose to the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray.

[H/T CBS Boston]