MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A baby from Iowa who was struck by a softball and suffered a traumatic brain injury has been released from Mayo Clinic in Rochester and is now recovering at home.

After 5 weeks in the hospital, McKenna returned home Monday, June 11.

In early May, McKenna was hit by a softball during her father’s softball game in Shell Rock, Iowa. She was airlifted to Rochester’s Mayo Clinic for skull fractures and brain bleeds.

Since then, doctors worked to stabilize her seizures due to the traumatic brain injury.

On May 11, the family received “grim” news on McKenna’s condition. The Head of Neurology said doctors were able to pinpoint the location of her mini-seizures in two parts of her brain. The doctor said that brain damage to one area is “a lot” and brain damage to the other area is “significant”.

“These areas affect a large portion of the brain, with a good portion having to do with motor skills and development,” the post said.

McKenna’s condition and how long her recovery is expected to take is not known at this time.

In a blog post written Sunday, Healing For McKenna asked neighbors to tie green ribbons around their trees to celebrate her homecoming and show support.

Green is the recognized color for Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness.