MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and a woman in Faribault County are in custody after authorities say they stole a valuable stone from a cemetery last month.

According to the Faribault County Sheriffs Department, it started when several people reported flowers stolen from the Riverside Cemetery on May 28, along with a large rose quartz rock that was attached to a headstone.

On Sunday, Blue Earth Police executed a search warrant at a home in the town of Elmore after getting a tip about the quartz. They found the rock inside and arrested 33-year-old Heather Rago and 37-year-old Jeremy Hansen. Both are awaiting theft, stolen property and damage to property charges.

Deputies say they’re also searching for 32-year-old Cassandra Gimmer in connection to the crime.