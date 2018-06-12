“CBS Sunday Morning,” America’s #1 Sunday morning news program, will expand from the screen to the stage with “An Evening with CBS Sunday Morning Live,” an immersive event to be held at The Town Hall in New York City on Monday evening, October 1, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

The 90-minute ticketed event will capture the essence and spirit of “Sunday Morning” in an informative, engaging theater setting, hosted by Jane Pauley, and featuring the correspondents viewers love in conversation with top newsmakers from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, the arts, science, technology, politics and culture.

“An Evening with CBS Sunday Morning Live” is the first in a series of events to be produced by CBS Experiences (CBSX), a new division of the CBS Corporation focused on expanding the reach of CBS programming and properties through live, entertaining and interactive encounters. (For more information on CBSX click here.)

“An Evening with CBS Sunday Morning Live” will include live interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment, culture and more, along with some of the elements of the television show fans have come to love. The Town Hall, a historic theater just steps from New York’s famed Times Square and Broadway, will be transformed into “Sunday Morning” for an evening.

“We’re creating a new dimension for fans of ‘CBS Sunday Morning,'” says Rich Lobel, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, CBSX Experiences. “We’re bringing the show to the viewers in a way that they will live the show, feel the show, and be moved by the emotion of these in-person conversations and performances that they’ve never felt before.”

Now in its 40th season, “Sunday Morning” features an award-winning slate of intriguing stories, thought-provoking arts and culture pieces, stories on science, Americana and newsmaker interviews.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased here with special code Sunday.