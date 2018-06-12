MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Right now, there are around 180,000 Minnesotans struggling with an eating disorder, and an estimated 77 percent will never seek treatment.

Many people don’t realize that eating disorders don’t discriminate by age, gender, ethnicity or income level.

A Minnesota organization called “The Emily Program” has grown to become one of the biggest programs for eating disorders in the country, and it started inside a tiny St. Paul office that had milk crates for tables.

Now, it’s celebrating its 25th anniversary.