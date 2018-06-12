We are celebrating National Jerky Day on WCCO Mid-Morning, and Jack Link’s Executive Chef, Wes Castelsky, shared with us a few recipes for the popular protein snack.
Peppered Jerky Mac and Cheese
Yield: 2 cups
Ingredients
1 bag Jack Link’s Peppered Jerky, chopped
1.5 cups macaroni, cooked and cooled
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
2/3 cup jack cheese, shredded
1.5 cups whole milk
2 tbs butter
2 tbs flour
2 tbs parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Pre heat an oven to 375 degrees F
- In a sauce pot warm the 1.5 cups of milk
- In a separate sauce pot melt the butter and whisk in the flour to create a roux the texture of wet sand
- While continually whisking pour the milk into the roux and cook on low heat for 30 minutes to completely thicken it and create a béchamel.
- Whisk in 1/3 of a cup of shredded cheddar cheese into the béchamel and season with the salt and pepper.
- In a mixing bowl add the jerky, macaroni, 1/3 cup cheddar, 1/3 cup jack and parsley. Mix to completely incorporate the ingredients.
- Add the cheese sauce to the mixing bowl and and stir until completely incorporated.
- Place the Mac and cheese in an oven proof container and top with the last 1/3 cup of cheddar and 1/3 cup of jack cheese.
- Place in the oven and cook for 20-25 minutes
- Enjoy!
Crispy Avocado and Jalapeno Jerky Taco
Yields: 3 tacos
Ingredients
1 bag Jack Link’s Jalapeño Jerky roughly chopped
1 avocado, skinned, cored and cut into 9 spears
3 small corn or flour tortilla shells
1 egg
2 oz water
1 cup panko bread crumbs
1/2 cup all purpose flour
2 cups vegetable oil for frying
3 tbs sriracha aioli or other spicy mayonnaise
1/3 cup napa cabbage, shredded
2 tbs cilantro, chopped
2 tbs sliced red onions
1 tsp grapeseed oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- In a sauce pot heat the oil up to 350 degrees F
- In a small mixing bowl whisk together the eggs and water. In another mixing bowl add the flour. In a 3rd mixing bowl add the panko. Set up the breading station from left to right flour, egg wash and panko bread crumbs.
- Dip each avocado spear into the flour then egg wash and finally coat with the panko.
- Fry each spear in the oil for roughly 2 minutes until golden brown.
- Divide the avocado spears up evenly and place them in the tortilla shells.
- Add the chopped jerky on top of the avocado spears.
- In a separate mixing bowl ad the nappa cabbage, red onion and cilantro. Toss the mixture with the grape seed oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Divide the salad up evenly and place on each taco. Top the salad with a dollop of the sriracha aioli and serve.
Jack Link’s Original Jerky Pizza
Yield: 1 12 inch pizza
Ingredients
1 bag Jack Link’s Original Jerky, chopped
1 12 inch pre-made pizza crust
4 oz tomato sauce
1 1/3 cup mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup sliced red onions
1/3 cup arugula
1 tsp grapeseed oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Pre heat oven to 425 degrees F
- Evenly spread the tomato sauce on the pizza crust leaving an 1/2 inch thick crust.
- Sprinkle the cheese on top of the sauce making sure it’s evenly distributed.
- Top the cheese with the jerky and red onions
- Place the pizza in oven and bake for roughly 12-15 minutes.
- In a mixing bowl toss the arugula with the grape seed oil and season with salt and pepper
- Pull the pizza out of the oven and cut into 8 even slices. Top the pizza with the arugula and enjoy!