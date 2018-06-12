Filed Under:Recipes
We are celebrating National Jerky Day on WCCO Mid-Morning, and Jack Link’s Executive Chef, Wes Castelsky, shared with us a few recipes for the popular protein snack.

Peppered Jerky Mac and Cheese

Yield: 2 cups

Ingredients

1 bag Jack Link’s Peppered Jerky, chopped
1.5 cups macaroni, cooked and cooled
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
2/3 cup jack cheese, shredded
1.5 cups whole milk
2 tbs butter
2 tbs flour
2 tbs parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Pre heat an oven to 375 degrees F
  2. In a sauce pot warm the 1.5 cups of milk
  3. In a separate sauce pot melt the butter and whisk in the flour to create a roux the texture of wet sand
  4. While continually whisking pour the milk into the roux and cook on low heat for 30 minutes to completely thicken it and create a béchamel.
  5. Whisk in 1/3 of a cup of shredded cheddar cheese into the béchamel and season with the salt and pepper.
  6. In a mixing bowl add the jerky, macaroni, 1/3 cup cheddar, 1/3 cup jack and parsley. Mix to completely incorporate the ingredients.
  7. Add the cheese sauce to the mixing bowl and and stir until completely incorporated.
  8. Place the Mac and cheese in an oven proof container and top with the last 1/3 cup of cheddar and 1/3 cup of jack cheese.
  9. Place in the oven and cook for 20-25 minutes
  10. Enjoy!

 

Crispy Avocado and Jalapeno Jerky Taco

Yields: 3 tacos

Ingredients

1 bag Jack Link’s Jalapeño Jerky roughly chopped
1 avocado, skinned, cored and cut into 9 spears
3 small corn or flour tortilla shells
1 egg
2 oz water
1 cup panko bread crumbs
1/2 cup all purpose flour
2 cups vegetable oil for frying
3 tbs sriracha aioli or other spicy mayonnaise
1/3 cup napa cabbage, shredded
2 tbs cilantro, chopped
2 tbs sliced red onions
1 tsp grapeseed oil
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. In a sauce pot heat the oil up to 350 degrees F
  2. In a small mixing bowl whisk together the eggs and water. In another mixing bowl add the flour. In a 3rd mixing bowl add the panko. Set up the breading station from left to right flour, egg wash and panko bread crumbs.
  3. Dip each avocado spear into the flour then egg wash and finally coat with the panko.
  4. Fry each spear in the oil for roughly 2 minutes until golden brown.
  5. Divide the avocado spears up evenly and place them in the tortilla shells.
  6. Add the chopped jerky on top of the avocado spears.
  7. In a separate mixing bowl ad the nappa cabbage, red onion and cilantro. Toss the mixture with the grape seed oil and season with salt and pepper.
  8. Divide the salad up evenly and place on each taco. Top the salad with a dollop of the sriracha aioli and serve.

 

Jack Link’s Original Jerky Pizza

Yield: 1 12 inch pizza

Ingredients

1 bag Jack Link’s Original Jerky, chopped
1 12 inch pre-made pizza crust
4 oz tomato sauce
1 1/3 cup mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup sliced red onions
1/3 cup arugula
1 tsp grapeseed oil
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Pre heat oven to 425 degrees F
  2. Evenly spread the tomato sauce on the pizza crust leaving an 1/2 inch thick crust.
  3. Sprinkle the cheese on top of the sauce making sure it’s evenly distributed.
  4. Top the cheese with the jerky and red onions
  5. Place the pizza in oven and bake for roughly 12-15 minutes.
  6. In a mixing bowl toss the arugula with the grape seed oil and season with salt and pepper
  7. Pull the pizza out of the oven and cut into 8 even slices. Top the pizza with the arugula and enjoy!
