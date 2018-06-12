MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis teenager shot by police during questioning will spend the next six years behind bars.

Marcus Fischer, 19, reached a plea deal in two separate cases. He pleaded guilty to the robbery and shooting a man during a gun deal gone bad.

Fischer said little as he was led Tuesday into a Hennepin County courtroom.

“I’m sentencing you today for the crimes that you committed over a period of six days in your life,” said Judge Gina Brandt.

She was referring to six days between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19.

Fischer was involved in a robbery where a man was shot during a botched gun deal.

He was later taken into custody and questioned about the incident.

Inside an interrogation room in City Hall, Fischer asked for water, and when officers left and returned, Fisher took a folding knife from his waist band and began cutting his neck, throat and chest.

Officers say they used their guns to stop Fischer from hurting himself.

“What’s important for you to take away from today is this: You are able to live and make choices, you are here, you’re still alive,” the judge said.

Before handing down her sentence, Brandt took time to give the teen some advice.

“Those six days, those horrible choices that you made, you can chose those to be the rock bottom of your life,” she said. “Now you can chose to live a whole new life from here on out.”

Fischer’s father, Eric Fischer, hopes his son learns and turns his life around.

“He normally works night shift at one job, day shift at another job, goes to school,” he said. “[Marcus] was doing everything he was supposed to be doing as a young man but to get wrapped up in a whole situation that happened is not like him.”

Fischer’s plea deal gives him 74 months behind bars.

He will serve time for the robbery and shooting as well as being a felon in possession of a hand gun.

He was also charged on the assault on officers inside City Hall.