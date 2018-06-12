Filed Under:Market Bar-B-Que, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eat Street staple for more than 70 years is making the move to the other side of town.

Market Bar-B-Que will close its long-standing location along Nicollet Mall in September to make way for the re-development of the area.

On Tuesday, it revealed the famous brick barbeque pit will move to a new building in Northeast Minneapolis, along Lowry and University avenues.

The new location will open in mid-November.

The restaurant’s two food trucks will continue selling their smoked meats and sandwiches year-round.

