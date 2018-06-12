Filed Under:Missing Person, Missing Teen
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy.

The Roseville Police Department says 15-year-old Isiah Wright left his home Friday and his family hasn’t heard from him since.

Due to health issues, there is concern for the teen’s welfare.

Wright is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue baseball shorts and Nike shoes.

Police say he might be in Minneapolis.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Roseville police at 651-767-0640.

