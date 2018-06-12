MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people treat pets like children, so why not take a few days off from work when you adopt a furry friend?

Pet food company, Musti Group located in Norway, Sweden and Finland, is offering a “pawternity” leave for new pet parents.

As of June 1, the company is allowing employees to take 3 days of paid leave to help pets feel comfortable in their new home. That makes sense for a company where 90 percent of its 1,500 employees own pets.

In the United States, the Department of Labor reportedly estimated that, in 2015, only 12 percent of private-sector workers had access to paid family leave.