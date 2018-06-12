Filed Under:Musti Group, Pet Leave

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people treat pets like children, so why not take a few days off from work when you adopt a furry friend?

Pet food company, Musti Group located in Norway, Sweden and Finland, is offering a “pawternity” leave for new pet parents.

As of June 1, the company is allowing employees to take 3 days of paid leave to help pets feel comfortable in their new home. That makes sense for a company where 90 percent of its 1,500 employees own pets.

In the United States, the Department of Labor reportedly estimated that, in 2015, only 12 percent of private-sector workers had access to paid family leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch