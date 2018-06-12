FOLEY, Minn. (AP) — A central Minnesota grand jury has indicted three men on murder charges in a February shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in Sauk Rapids.

The St. Cloud Times reports that 26-year-old Nokomis Lee Jefferson, 20-year-old William Demont White Jr. and 37-year-old Vance Diwayne Laster Sr. each face first-degree murder charges, among other felonies. A Benton County grand jury indicted the men in the shooting death of 25-year-old Joe Ditthideth of St. Cloud.

Prosecutors say Ditthideth and 29-year-old Nathan Phrachomphonh were shot in a suspected drug deal outside of a Sauk Rapids home on Feb. 16. Phrachomphonh was wounded but survived.

The men are being held in Benton County on $1 million bail each. They are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

