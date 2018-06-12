MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota strawberry-picking season looks to peak next week, and it could last longer than usual due to recent mild weather.

According to Minnesota Grown, a partnership between the Department of Agriculture and Minnesota farmers, the best strawberry-picking days of the season should arrive next week in the southern half of the state. In late June, patches will be ready for pitching in northern Minnesota.

The length of strawberry-picking season depends on weather conditions, but typically ranges between 2-4 weeks. With the recent mild weather, the season could last longer than usual.

Strawberries, which are one of the first berries to ripen each year in Minnesota, are best left alone after they’re harvested. Farmers advise not to wash the berries until you’re ready to eat them.

