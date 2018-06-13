Filed Under:ACLU, Faribault

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has sued the southern Minnesota city of Faribault, alleging a local rental licensing ordinance aims to drive minorities out of town.

The Minnesota chapter of the ACLU filed the lawsuit Wednesday. It says the ordinance is unconstitutional and violates the Fair Housing Act.

The ordinance requires landlords to do criminal background checks and limits the number of family members who can live in a rental property.

The ACLU says the requirements disproportionately affect black residents, who are arrested at a higher rate than whites, and Somali-Americans. In one case, a Somali mother was ordered evicted shortly after giving birth because her new baby put her family over the limit.

The lawsuit alleges a city official said the ordinance was successful in getting rid of “undesirable” people.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch