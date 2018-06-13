Filed Under:Cass County

WALKER, Minn. (AP) — Searchers on a Cass County lake are looking for a man who was thrown from a boat and remains missing.

Two men were in the boat that overturned Tuesday afternoon on Hay Lake near Backus. Cass County sheriff’s officials say one man was rescued and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the search for the second man continued Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Lakes Area Dive Team are helping with the search. The men have not been identified.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

