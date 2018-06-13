MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 5-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked by a ferret-like animal last Friday in Detroit Lakes.

Police were called at about 8 p.m. to the emergency room at Essentia Hospital on a report that a 5-year-old boy had been scratched by a cat. Officers were told the boy tried to pick up the animal when it attacked him on the 600 block of West Avenue.

Officers met with a veterinarian, who contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Officials determined the injuries were caused by a fisher, or possibly a raccoon with distemper. The boy suffered two large cuts to the side of his face that required stitches.

Two days later, a neighbor reported seeing a fisher at Main Street and West Avenue the night before. Authorities searched the area, but couldn’t find the animal. Workers with Detroit Lakes Public Works set up traps in the area.

Anyone who sees an animal in a live trap should contact Detroit Lakes Public Works or the Detroit Lakes Police Department.