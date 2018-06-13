Filed Under:Local TV, Tailpipe, Winstead, Winstock Musical Festival

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is recovering, or at least saving face, after getting her head stuck in an exhaust pipe at a Minnesota music festival over the weekend.

The incident happened at the Winstock Music Festival in Winstead.

The fire department had to be called in. They used a power saw to help get her out of the tailpipe.

woman gets head stuck Woman Gets Head Stuck In Truck’s Exhaust Pipe

(credit: CBS)

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says they cited her for underage drinking.

She then posted a picture on Facebook with the caption: “Yeah, I’m the tailpipe girl, whatchu know about it?”

