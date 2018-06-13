MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old Richfield man is accused of running over two children in a park while he was fleeing police, according to charges filed in Hennepin County.

Kabaar Powell is charged with fleeing police in a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily harm and fleeing police in a motor vehicle resulting in substantial bodily harm, both felonies, in connection to the June 11 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Powell was fleeing two Minnesota State Patrol troopers Monday morning who attempted to pull him over for speeding and driving with a revoked driver’s license.

After getting off Interstate 94 at 53rd Avenue, he sped through city streets and onto Dupont Avenue North. That’s when he suddenly veered off Dupont and onto the grass of Bohanan Park.

In the park, a 30-year-old man was playing with his four children. Authorities say squad car video shows the father trying to gather up his children to flee the basketball court, but only had four seconds to do it.

Two of them, a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were struck by Powell’s SUV. Authorities say the boy was completely run over while the girl was partially run over.

After crashing into the kids, Powell jumped out of the SUV and ran away from the injured children while attempting to evade the troopers. Powell was quickly tackled by troopers and arrested. A search of his vehicle later turned up a weapon for which there was no permit to carry.

The 2-year-old suffered severe injuries and needed to have his spleen removed. He also suffered a pelvic fracture, a cervical spine fracture, intracranial bleed and lost a lot of blood, the complaint said. He’ll need continued hospitalization and trauma care.

The 4-year-old girl suffered bleeding between the brain and the tissue covering the brain, but is in stable condition.

Two troopers suffered minor head injuries in the pursuit.

Powell also faces two gross misdemeanor charges of criminal vehicular operation with bodily harm and a single gross misdemeanor count of possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place.

The Department of Public Safety confirmed that the same vehicle was involved in another pursuit last Friday near Interstate 94 and Broadway Avenue. That chase was called off when the trooper lost sight of the vehicle after it ran through four stop signs.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.