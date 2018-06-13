MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Wright County man.

Kirk F. Lieberg, 64, was last seen by Metro Transit police Monday at about 9 p.m. near Target Field in downtown Minneapolis, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s office.

Lieberg stands 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He wears glasses and is missing some of his front teeth.

He is described as a vulnerable adult who is frequently confused. He is also without his daily medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 736-682-1162.