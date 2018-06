MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after being hit by a train Wednesday morning in St. Paul.

St. Paul police say the man was struck by a BNSF train around 4 a.m. in the area of Point Douglas Road and Springside Drive, near Pigs Eye Lake.

The engineer told police the man appeared to see the train and attempted to back away from the tracks but was unable to.

The incident remains under investigation.