BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota golf fans are excited to see the pros right in their backyards.

An announcement for a local PGA Tour event is anticipated early next week. WCCO’s Mark Rosen confirmed the information, saying the event would be at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

The question now is exactly which weekend it would be played.

It was a picture perfect day for a stroll on the links at TPC of the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

The gorgeous golf course is known for hosting the 3M Championship, where a collection of the sport’s senior legends take their swings right outside some homeowners’ back doors.

“You go over to the neighbor’s yard and stand in the back yard and you watch the senior players walk down the fairway and hit some shots, it’s neat,” said James Wood.

But next year, it’s likely he and his family will get an up-close look at current pros, like Tiger Woods, with the anticipated announcement of a PGA tour event at his neighborhood course.

“It’s just great for the TPC, great golf course, and I know they’ve worked hard trying to get a PGA Tour event here. If it comes to fruition, it will be fantastic,” he said.

Brutal winters aside, the “Bold North” has proven its loyalty to professional golf. The 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine had incredible attendance and positive feedback, so much that it’s returning in 2028.

The course will also host the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship.

“The crowds out at the Ryder Cup show the excitement of golf up here,” said golfer Todd Volkers. “Obviously we only get what, six months of nice weather, but people are excited about golf.”

Volkers and Wood believe TPC will have to make its course more difficult for the pros, suggesting to lengthen the rough and tighten some fairways.

They want to see the best of the best prove why they’re worthy of the PGA Tour.

“I hope they get the event, it’d be exciting,” said Volkers.