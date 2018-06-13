MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just in time for a busy summer camp program, a new court was unveiled in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The basketball court is at Conway Community Center in Minneapolis. It’s a partnership between the Minnesota Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation, and The Sanneh Foundation.

“Everybody knows we do a lot of soccer camps, well we said how can we do basketball camps? They said they wanted more people to play basketball and we want more people to play basketball,” Tony Sanneh with the Sanneh Foundation said.

There will be 16 free basketball camps for boys and girls in grades 2 through 8 all summer. Adult and youth coaches will help out with the program.

Along with basketball, campers will also learn about nutrition. The new floor is complete with the Timberwolves logo at center court.