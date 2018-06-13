MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for Red Lobster to issue a written apology to a Muslim family that says they were discriminated against at the Rochester location.

The Muslim civil liberties group says the family recently visited the Rochester restaurant to break their fast one night during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The family reported to CAIR-MN that they weren’t served water for at least 30 minutes, even after making several requests to servers.

When they complained about the service, the manager on duty allegedly said: “You people love to play the race card whenever you can.”

The family also said a server made disparaging remarks about Ramadan, a time when Muslims refrain from food and drink during the daylight hours.

CAIR-MN says it’s asking Red Lobster for a written apology to the family and compensation for discriminatory treatment, which will be donated to a charity.

A manager who answered the phone Wednesday at the Rochester Red Lobster said she didn’t know about any discrimination at the restaurant.

She added that the location’s management team had recently been replaced and she was called up from Illinois.