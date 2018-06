MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people dream about becoming a millionaire. But, a new survey shows many millennials think they will be one.

The survey by TD Ameritrade shows 53 percent of people between the ages of 21 and 37 expect to be a millionaire someday or they already are on.

TD’s chief marketing strategist says the opinion is the result of youthful exuberance and it also comes from the number of success stories coming out of Silicon Valley.