MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Visitors at Blue Mounds State Park can make online prairie and bison tour reservations starting Friday, according to the Minnesota DNR.

The open-sided vehicle tour can carry 12 passengers with an accommodating wheelchair space and will be guided by a DNR naturalist.

During the 90 minute tour, passengers will see the herd of about 100 bison, a part of the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd, managed by the DNR and Minnesota Zoo. The partners are working together to preserve American plains bison and help grow the herd.

“In addition to the bison herd, our guests will learn more about native prairie and its value,” DNR regional naturalist Alexander Watson said. “Blue Mounds State Park is rich in unique landscapes, and we’re really happy to offer our guests this experience.”

Tours for ages 13 and up cost $10 and children 4-12 cost $6. Due to safety reasons, children under 4 are not allowed on the tour.

Online reservations are available for weekend tours through Labor Day.