MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mummified spider monkey found in the air ducts of the old Dayton’s building in downtown Minneapolis was put on display Thursday at the Science Museum of Minnesota.

There are multiple theories about the monkey’s origin, but it is believed to have come from the pet shop inside Dayton’s that sold monkeys in the 1960s.

“It was found in an air duct in the building,” said Laurie Fink, the museum’s vice president. “A lot of movement of warm air, it was really dry, so the monkey just naturally dried out that way.”

The monkey is on a temporary loan from the Dayton’s Project, and will remain in the lobby of the museum until Sept. 3.