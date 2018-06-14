Ryan Mayer

“Bark At The Park” night has become a steadily more prevalent promotion through all levels of baseball in the last few years, offering fans the opportunity to bring their favorite four-legged friends to the game with them. In some cases, teams will have on-field promotions with the dogs during the game to further entertain the crowd. At Wednesday night’s Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers Double-A affiliate) game, one very good dog saw that the humans were throwing baseballs around and decided to do his part to help.

While at the (@TulsaDrillers) game .. dog night at the park .. one dog saw a ball .. and go figure. #Dogs pic.twitter.com/6ws99cEQqR — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 14, 2018

That’s a good dog. He first tried to catch the pitch, then realizing he couldn’t get to that it was time to go get the infield ball. Best part is, the dog brought the ball right back to the shortstop, ready to play fetch again before he was finally corralled by one of the game operations folks. What’s more important, one of 150 games the team will have during the season or having a catch with man’s best friend?