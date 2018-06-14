MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump is celebrating his birthday this Thursday as he turns 72.
The president already started celebrating earlier this week while in Singapore.
Singapore’s foreign minister tweeted a photo of Trump on Sunday with the caption: “celebrating, a bit early.”
There was no word on what other plans may be in store for the big day.
Here is a partial list of some other notable people who share Trump’s June 14 birthday.
1811: Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin
1909: Burl Ives, American folk singer and actor
1928: Che Guevara, Argentine Marxist guerrilla leader
1931: Marla Gibbs, actress from The Jeffersons and 227
1958: Eric Heiden, Olympic Gold-medalist U.S. speed skater
1961: Boy George, Culture Club singer-songwriter
1969: Steffi Graf, German tennis player
1978: Diablo Cody, Academy Award-winning screenwriter
1982: Lang Lang, Chinese concert pianist