MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump is celebrating his birthday this Thursday as he turns 72.

The president already started celebrating earlier this week while in Singapore.

Singapore’s foreign minister tweeted a photo of Trump on Sunday with the caption: “celebrating, a bit early.”

There was no word on what other plans may be in store for the big day.

Here is a partial list of some other notable people who share Trump’s June 14 birthday.

1811: Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin

1909: Burl Ives, American folk singer and actor

1928: Che Guevara, Argentine Marxist guerrilla leader

1931: Marla Gibbs, actress from The Jeffersons and 227

1958: Eric Heiden, Olympic Gold-medalist U.S. speed skater

1961: Boy George, Culture Club singer-songwriter

1969: Steffi Graf, German tennis player

1978: Diablo Cody, Academy Award-winning screenwriter

1982: Lang Lang, Chinese concert pianist