MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you were to describe your dream home, what would be on the list?

A new survey by an Illinois company, Northshore Fireplace, shows what people want.

In a survey of 2,000 people, a view, peace, quiet and privacy were found to be the most important features of any home.

The survey found that although tiny homes may be increasing in popularity, people actually want to live in bigger places.

People want about 2,000 square feet, seven and a half rooms and most prefer a new home instead of having to renovate.

The average listing price for that dream home comes in around $1.3 million.

For more on the survey, click here.