MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new interactive exhibit and app for Gooseberry Falls State Park promise to give visitors a better understanding of the beloved North Shore landscape.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced the new features Thursday, explaining that the exhibit’s centerpiece is a touchable topographic map that allows visitors to see how dramatically water levels and foliage change in the park through the seasons.

The exhibit also features a touchable rock gallery and a large-scale wolf diorama.

The app, called Gooseberry Falls Go, is designed to help visitors explore the park, the DNR says.

One feature, called GeoAlert, will ring or vibrate when hikers come close to interesting rock formations or historical sites.

“The app will help you notice things you might not otherwise have noticed, like a live naturalist would,” said Carolyn Rock, a park naturalist, in a news release.

The app is available for download on both the Apple and Android stores.

The DNR says the exhibit and the app were created with funds from the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.