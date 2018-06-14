MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a North Dakota man jailed for manslaughter in Fargo walked away Thursday from the building where he was on a court-ordered furlough.

The Fargo Police Department says 29-year-old Sean Schroeder, of Dunseith, North Dakota, absconded from a building on the 100 block of 15th Street North, just went of the city’s downtown area.

Schroeder is described as standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police were not sure what Schroeder was last wearing.

In February, Schroeder pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the beating death of a 43-year-old man in May 2017. He was initially charged with murder, according to the West Fargo Pioneer.

Anyone with information on Schroeder’s whereabouts is asked to call Fargo police 701-241-5777.